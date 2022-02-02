PM call with President Putin of Russia: 2 February 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Russian President Putin this afternoon.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern about Russia’s current hostile activity on the Ukrainian border. He emphasised the need to find a way forward which respects both Ukraine’s territorial integrity and right to self-defence. The Prime Minister stressed that any further Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic miscalculation.

The Prime Minister underscored that, under NATO’s open door policy, all European democracies have a right to aspire to NATO membership. This right fully applies to Ukraine. He also reiterated that NATO is a defensive alliance.

The leaders agreed that aggravation was in no one’s interest. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and the need to include Ukraine in talks.

The Prime Minister and President Putin welcomed communication between the UK and Russia on a number of important issues including climate change, the situation in Afghanistan and the Iran nuclear deal. They agreed to apply this spirit of dialogue to the current tensions in order to find a peaceful resolution.