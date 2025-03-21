PM call with President of the European Council, President of the European Commission and the leaders of Turkey, Norway and Iceland: 21 March 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission and the leaders of Turkey, Norway and Iceland this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by updating on his recent call with President Zelenskyy, and said it was clear President Putin was trying to delay and add conditions to any meaningful ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

He then turned to the military meeting held at Permanent Joint Headquarters yesterday. His visit to representatives from the 31 countries and bodies in attendance had further reinforced to him the importance of ensuring the coalition had the necessary plans in place for any eventuality, he added.

The Prime Minister also outlined the new military sub-planning groups, across land, sea, air, regeneration and reconstruction, which would continue discussions across three intensive planning days next week.

The leaders then discussed the importance of ensuring military equipment outpaced the threats facing Europe. The Prime Minister welcomed the White Paper for European Defence and its particular focus on critical capability gaps.

Europe was facing a different chapter of history and had to step up to meet that challenge, he added.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.