PM call with President of the European Commission: 27 August 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker by phone this evening. They had a positive and substantive conversation, where the Prime Minister updated Jean Claude Juncker on his recent discussions with EU leaders, including at the G7.

The Prime Minister set out that the UK will be leaving the EU on October 31, whatever the circumstances, and that we absolutely want to do so with a deal. The PM was also clear however that unless the Withdrawal Agreement is reopened and the backstop abolished there is no prospect of that deal.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in all its parts. He underlined the importance of ensuring the peace, prosperity and security of Northern Ireland and said that we will never place infrastructure, checks, or controls at the border.

The leaders noted that their teams would continue their informal discussions and they agreed to remain in touch.