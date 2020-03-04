PM call with President Macron: 4 March 2020

Today the Prime Minister spoke to French President Macron.

They discussed the coronavirus epidemic and the Prime Minister updated the President on the UK’s four strand approach to contain the virus, delay its spread, research its origins and cure and mitigate the impact should the virus become more widespread.

The two leaders agreed to work together on an international response to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister and President Macron also discussed the current situation in Syria and what could be done to bring an end to the conflict and suffering of the Syrian people, particularly in Idlib.