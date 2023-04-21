PM call with President Guelleh of Djibouti: 21 April 2023
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, this afternoon to discuss the concerning situation in Sudan.
President Guelleh updated on his discussions with the parties in Sudan and both leaders reiterated calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to talks.
They agreed that the United Kingdom and Djibouti would continue to coordinate efforts to de-escalate the violence and protect civilians, including our citizens.