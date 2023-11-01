PM call with President el-Sisi of Egypt: 1 November 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi this evening about the situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East.

He welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing today for the first British and other nationals and injured Palestinians to leave Gaza. The Prime Minister thanked President Sisi for his efforts and said the UK would continue to work closely with Egypt and Israel to ensure all British citizens can leave Gaza safely.

The leaders talked about urgent work to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the Prime Minister updated on plans for a second UK aid flight to support the work of the Egyptian Red Crescent. He said ensuring life-saving aid and medical treatment reaches civilians by all available routes is a top priority and the UK stands ready to provide further support.

The Prime Minister and President Sisi also discussed diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, prevent escalation in the wider Middle East and achieve long-term peace and prosperity for the Palestinian people.