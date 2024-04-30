PM call with President Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus: 30 April 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister thanked him for his work to expand the delivery of lifesaving humanitarian aid into Gaza by sea, alongside the urgent priority of getting more aid in via land routes. The Prime Minister said he was pleased that Royal Navy support ship RFA Cardigan Bay is sailing from Cyprus to support these efforts.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of tackling illegal migration, and the leaders agreed that it was a pan European challenge and one which was growing across the continent.

Both leaders agreed to stay in close touch and continue working together to strengthen the historic ties between the two countries, including on migration, support to Ukraine and wider regional security.