PM call with President Christodoulides of Cyprus: 18 October 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, this evening.

The Prime Minister thanked President Christodoulides for the vital Cypriot support in the repatriation of British Nationals from Israel.

Discussing the situation in Israel and Gaza, the leaders reflected on the awful terrorist attacks by Hamas, the importance of avoiding escalation and protecting innocent civilians.

The Prime Minister reflected on his calls with other regional leaders, and said he hoped a way forward could be found that brought lasting peace for innocent civilians on both sides.

Discussing the close relationship between the UK and Cyprus, both leaders agreed it was a special bond built on historic ties and enduring friendships.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.