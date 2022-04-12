PM call with President Biden: 12 April 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister updated President Biden on his recent visit to Kyiv, and said he had been humbled by President Zelenskyy’s strength and resolve.

The leaders discussed the need to accelerate assistance to Ukraine, including bolstering military and economic support, as the Ukrainian forces prepare for another Russian onslaught in the east of the country.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the US’ colossal military contribution to Ukraine, and updated on the UK’s new package of support, including anti-ship missiles and military vehicles, which would arrive in the coming days and weeks.

Both leaders were clear that Putin would never be able to hold down the spirit of the Ukrainian people, despite his monstrous attempts.

The Prime Minister said that a long-term commitment to Ukraine was needed from the international community to ensure the Ukrainian people’s vision for their country’s freedom could be realised again, and the leaders discussed how the US and UK could work together with allies to achieve that.

The pair also agreed to continue joint efforts to ratchet up the economic pressure on Putin and decisively end Western reliance on Russian oil and gas.

The Prime Minister also expressed his sympathies to President Biden and the American people following the attack in New York City this morning. Both leaders agreed to stay in touch in the coming weeks.