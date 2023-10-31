PM call with President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority: 31 October 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, earlier today.

The leaders discussed the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, and the Prime Minister once again expressed his deep condolences for the tragic loss of civilian life.

The Prime Minister set out the intensive diplomatic and practical efforts the United Kingdom is making to rapidly increase the delivery of life-saving aid to Gaza, following the announcement that the UK will double aid funding for Palestinian civilians. President Abbas thanked the Prime Minister for his active engagement in the region.

President Abbas also updated on the security situation in the West Bank. The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of making progress on the peace process to ensure that Palestinian civilians in both Gaza and the West Bank can live in security and prosperity.

He said the UK would continue to support diplomatic action to protect Palestinian civilians, prevent wider escalation and secure a peaceful and lasting resolution to the crisis.