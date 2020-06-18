PM call with PM Morrison: 18 June 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Morrison of Australia today, and welcomed the launch of free trade negotiations between our countries.

The leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and agreed on the need for an independent investigation through the World Health Organization into the origins of the outbreak. They committed to coordinate closely on this issue in the weeks and months ahead.

On Hong Kong, the Prime Minister said that the proposed national security legislation China is seeking to impose goes against the letter and the spirit of the Joint Declaration. He underlined the UK’s visa offer to British National (Overseas) citizens in Hong Kong.

Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Morrison for Australia’s support for the UK’s Global Vaccine Summit earlier this month, and the leaders agreed to continue working together on issues of national and global importance.