PM call with M9 Mayors: 1 May 2020

The Prime Minister, Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick and Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government Simon Clarke today spoke with the M9 group of Mayors and leader of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to update them on the current situation and to discuss their role in the response to coronavirus.

The Prime Minister agreed that the Mayors have a vital leadership role to play in planning for the economic recovery in their own respective regions and made clear that the Government will continue to work closely with them as it seeks to restart the economy whilst preventing a second wave of the virus.

Following the meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister thanked the Mayors for their incredible efforts in tackling this unprecedented public health and economic challenge.

“Clearly, as we get this whole country back on its feet, mayors should be at the forefront of local recovery and the Prime Minister welcomed today’s constructive discussion about what more we can do to support businesses and people in their areas.”