PM call with leaders of US, France, Germany and Italy: 18 May 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany last night [18 May 2025].

The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, and the catastrophic cost of the war to both sides.

Looking ahead to President Trump’s call with President Putin tomorrow, the leaders discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire and for President Putin to take peace talks seriously.

They also discussed the use of sanctions if Russia failed to engage seriously in a ceasefire and peace talks.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.