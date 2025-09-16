PM call with leaders of Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, France and Canada: 15 September 2025

The Prime Minister joined a video call with the leaders of Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, France and Canada.

They discussed Israel’s unacceptable strike on Doha last week, agreeing that they must redouble their efforts towards peace and a long-term solution to end the cycle of violence in the region.

The Prime Minister applauded Qatar’s vital mediation role and their steadfast commitment to continuing with talks, adding that the UK stands ready to support these efforts.

They discussed the appalling situation in Gaza and made clear Israel must change course immediately by halting its ground offensive and letting in a surge of humanitarian aid without delay. This is the only way to make progress towards a ceasefire and secure the release of the hostages, they added.