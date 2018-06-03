PM call with Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte: 3 June 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to the newly sworn-in Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte this evening on the phone.

Prime Minister May congratulated Prime Minister Conte on his new role and on forming a new government. She said that their two countries had longstanding ties of friendship and cooperation and both of the leaders agreed they were looking forward to this continuing.

The pair agreed that there were a number of important issues to carry on working on together. This included Brexit, where they noted the positive progress made on ensuring the rights of Italian citizens in the UK are protected after leaving the EU, as well as issues of bilateral cooperation, such as on migration, CT, and Libya.

The UK is, Prime Minister May said, leaving the EU but it is not leaving Europe, and having good relations with the EU and member states was of great importance.

The Prime Ministers said they were looking forward to meeting at the G7 later that week in Canada.