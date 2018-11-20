Press release
PM call with First Minister Sturgeon: 20 November 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May calls First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.
A Downing Street spokesperson said:
This afternoon Prime Minister Theresa May met with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to discuss plans for the UK’s exit from the European Union.
The Prime Minister made clear that we are negotiating a deal with the EU that works for all parts of the United Kingdom – Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland – and delivers on the result of the referendum. The deal will give Scottish businesses the clarity and certainty they need to protect jobs and living standards and see us take back control of our waters, improving the fortunes of our fishermen.
The Prime Minister also emphasised her firm belief that the Withdrawal Agreement is the best deal that could have been negotiated and is in the interests of the entire of the United Kingdom.