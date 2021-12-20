PM call with First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill: 17 December 2021

The Prime Minister has spoken to First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland this afternoon to discuss the ongoing response to the Omicron variant.

They agreed on the vital importance of the vaccine rollout and acceleration of the booster campaign.

They also discussed shared challenges including the economic disruption caused by Covid and will continue to work together.

The Prime Minister confirmed UK Government will be convening a COBR meeting over the weekend with counterparts from the devolved administrations to continue discussions.”