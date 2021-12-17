PM call with First Minister of Wales: 17 December 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford.
The Prime Minister has spoken to First Minister Mark Drakeford this afternoon on the ongoing threat of Covid 19.
They discussed the shared challenges including the economic disruption caused by Covid and will continue to work together.
The Prime Minister invited Welsh Government representatives to continue discussions at a COBR meeting over the weekend with other counterparts from the devolved administrations.
The Prime Minister also provided an update on progress of work on a UK wide inquiry into the pandemic next year.