PM call with First Minister of Scotland: 17 December 2021

The Prime Minister has spoken to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this afternoon to discuss the ongoing response to the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister and the First Minister agreed on the importance of close collaboration for the benefit of citizens across the UK.

They discussed the shared challenges including the economic disruption caused by Covid and will continue to work together.

The Prime Minister confirmed UK Government will be convening a COBR meeting over the weekend with counterparts from the devolved administrations to continue discussions.