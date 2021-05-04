PM call with European Round Table for Industry (ERT) - 4 May 2021

Downing Street Spokesperson said:

“This afternoon the Prime Minister hosted a call with businesses from the European Round Table for Industry (ERT), alongside the Secretary of State for International Trade.

“The Prime Minister began by setting out the UK’s cautious journey out of lockdown and how this would allow businesses in the UK and across the continent to build back better and prosper.

“They discussed the UK’s commitment to championing a global green recovery ahead of the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow. The Prime Minister outlined the Government’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution to drive clean jobs, business investment and growth over the next decade.

“They spoke about the importance of creating the right infrastructure and business environment needed to support innovation. The Prime Minister and International Trade Secretary reiterated the Government’s commitment to uniting and levelling-up the whole of the UK with skills, infrastructure and technology, to attract investment and innovation into the UK from businesses around the world.

“On trade, the discussion focussed on how to foster a pro-trade, pro-business agenda between the UK and EU. The Prime Minister welcomed the recently ratified EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and said that the UK was an open and welcoming economy, which remains international in its outlook.

“The Prime Minister ended by thanking the delegation for their engagement. He reaffirmed his desire to see the UK and EU thrive together and noted that whilst the UK is now outside the EU, we remain a part of Europe.”