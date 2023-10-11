PM call with President el-Sisi of Egypt: 12 October 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi this morning, following the terrorist atrocity carried out by Hamas in Israel.

He expressed his condolences for the Egyptians who have lost their lives, along with so many others. The Prime Minister said that terrorism is an evil which must be confronted, wherever we find it. It was also important that the conflict did not spread further. He noted the importance of Egypt’s historic role in the region, including in seeking de-escalation.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenging security situation at the Rafah border crossing. He offered the UK’s support to try to manage this situation and keep the route open for humanitarian and consular reasons, including for British nationals.

The leaders agreed to remain in contact as the situation develops.