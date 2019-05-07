Planning Inspectorate launches inspector recruitment campaign

The recruitment aims to strengthen the number of decision makers and examiners employed at the Inspectorate and improve service for customers.

Sarah Richards, Chief Executive at the Planning Inspectorate, said, “Increasing the number of planning inspectors, who decide and examine the complex casework we deal with, is vital to our important role in the planning system. Over the past few years, we have seen a large increase in the demand for our services. With the high number of major infrastructure applications expected over 2019 and 2020 and the continuing demand for decisions on complex planning appeals, recruiting new inspectors is one of the measures we are taking to meet demand.”

Planning inspectors, whose careers may stem from a variety of professions including planning, law, local government, architecture, engineering, academia and environmental professions, are home based and operate nationally.

As independent decision makers, inspectors operate on behalf of the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to:

Determine planning and enforcement appeals

Examine development plans for local authorities

Make recommendations on applications for nationally significant infrastructure projects.

Applicants must apply by 30 May via the Civil Service Jobs website.