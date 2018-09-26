Perceptions of vocational and technical qualifications

We have today (26 September 2018) published the results of a perceptions survey covering a range of regulated vocational and technical qualifications available for study in England. The survey reports the views of more than 3,000 employers, learners and training providers in late 2017 into early 2018.

Phil Beach, Executive Director for Vocational and Technical Qualifications, said:

It is important that we ask employers, learners and training providers for their views on vocational and technical qualifications, particularly as they are reformed, so that we can measure changes in levels of understanding and perceived value over time.

This new survey complements our existing study of GCSEs, A levels and Applied Generals. It means we now have a more comprehensive picture of attitudes towards qualifications available for study in England. It will help us, and others involved in reform, to make sure that new qualifications deliver the changes necessary for employers and learners.

Vocational and technical qualifications perceptions survey September 2018 PDF , 1.08MB, 45 pages