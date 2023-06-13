Patients to benefit from new ambulance hubs and discharge lounges

Six new ambulance hubs will increase efficiency – cutting out unnecessary delays and getting ambulances back on the road faster, ensuring they can reach people as quickly as possible

42 discharge lounges are freeing up hospital beds, providing a more comfortable environment for patients who are about to return home

Backed by nearly £50 million in investment as part of plans to improve urgent and emergency care performance and cut waiting lists, one of the government’s top five priorities

Six new ambulance hubs and 42 new and upgraded discharge lounges are opening at hospitals across the country, which will help cut urgent and emergency care waiting times for tens of thousands of patients.

The new facilities are backed by the £50 million investment that was announced by the Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay in January to help free up hospital beds and cut down on waiting times for patients ahead of next winter.

In certain areas, ambulance queues to hand patients over to hospital care can be made worse due to a lack of physical space. The ambulance hubs will increase efficiency– cutting out unnecessary delays and getting ambulances back on the road faster, ensuring they can reach people as quickly as possible.

Four of the new hubs – located at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford Shropshire, the Leicester Royal Infirmary, the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, and the Doncaster Royal – are already live and providing additional urgent and emergency care capacity. Two further hubs will come into use this summer at the Queen’s Hospital in Romford, east London, and the Glenfield Hospital in Leicester.

Feedback from Trusts suggests that 1,000 patients have already benefitted from the ambulance hubs so far. The Doncaster Royal has met national targets for ambulance handovers every day since its hub opened, while the Leicester Royal Infirmary has reported an 86% reduction in hours lost to delays since November 2022.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said:

These new ambulance hubs and discharge lounges are another example of how we’re investing to cut waiting times – one of the government’s top five priorities. They are already benefitting tens of thousands of patients by freeing up beds and reducing the time for patients waiting to be admitted from A&E.

The hubs will allow ambulances to manoeuvre more quickly and cut out unnecessary delays, and the lounges will free up hospital beds, while offering patients a more comfortable environment to recover in while they’re waiting to leave hospital. All of this is to ensure we can bring down waiting times and prepare for next winter.

Health Minister Lord Markham said:

Waiting times have already substantially reduced from the peak of winter pressures – but we know there is more to do, and we are investing record funding in health and care services to reduce waiting times and improve patient care.

These new ambulance hubs will help free up ambulance crews to get back on the road more quickly and respond to emergencies, while expanded and upgraded discharge lounges will help free up hospital beds and cut A&E waiting times.

NHSE National Director of Integrated Urgent and Emergency Care and NHSE Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Sarah-Jane Marsh, said:

The hard work of health and social care teams across the country has meant we have seen improvements in ambulance response times and A&E performance since December, despite the impact of seasonal viruses, industrial action, and higher than usual bed occupancy.

These dedicated spaces, alongside the range of actions we have outlined in our urgent and emergency care recovery plan, including thousands of new beds, hundreds of new ambulances and measures to help treat more people in the community, will help us further improve patient experience and help avoid unnecessary hospital admissions ahead of next winter.

Patients who are due to be discharged that day but are waiting for medication or transportation will benefit from the discharge lounges – helping to free up beds and reduce waits for patients waiting to be admitted from A&E. These dedicated rooms will provide 439 additional beds, 364 chairs, and 44 extra trolleys in hospitals, freeing up capacity up across the country.

The discharge lounges are improving patient experience by creating more space in hospitals, offering a comfortable environment with TVs, hot meals and discharge lounge nurses to attend to people’s needs while they are waiting – with 26 already open.

Backed by more than £360,000 in funding, Northwick Park Hospital in north west London upgraded its lounge with six new beds and 10 chairs – improving flow through the hospital and impacting nearly 2,500 patients. The Hull Royal Infirmary received £300,000 in funding to convert its discharge lounge and provide an additional 52 beds, and nearly 1,500 patients have already used the facilities.

Earlier this year, the government and NHS published an Urgent and Emergency Recovery Care Plan to achieve one of the fastest and longest sustained improvements in emergency waiting times in the NHS’ history. Frontline capacity will be boosted with 800 new ambulances, including 100 specialist mental health vehicles, and 5,000 more sustainable hospital beds backed by a £1 billion dedicated fund.

The NHS successfully met the first target in its Elective Recovery Plan to virtually eliminate waits of over two years and has cut 18 month waits by over 91% from the peak in September 2021.

There are already record numbers of people working in the NHS overall, and the NHS will shortly publish a long term workforce plan setting out plans to recruit and retain more staff. All of this is backed by up to £14.1 billion for health and social care over the next two years, on top of record funding.

Notes to editors

More information on the Urgent and Emergency Care Plan can be found here: https://www.england.nhs.uk/publication/delivery-plan-for-recovering-urgent-and-emergency-care-services/

The £50 million was announced in January alongside £200 million to buy short-term care placements to allow people to be discharged safely from hospitals into the community. Up to £250 million to speed up hospital discharge - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

The list of the Trusts and the funding they are receiving for the discharge lounges is below.

The list of the hospitals and the funding they are receiving for the ambulance hubs is below.

Site Region Units Cost University Hospitals Leicester - LRI Midlands 2 £2.1m University Hospitals Leicester - Glenfield Midlands 2 £2.1m Princess Royal, Telford Midlands 1 £1.2m Queen’s Hospital, Romford London 1 £1.1m University Hospital South Tees North East 2 £2.2m Doncaster Hospital North East 1 £160,000

The list of discharge-related projects and the funding received is below

East Suffolk & North East Essex FT Colchester 135,000 Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust Princess Alexandra Hospital 300,000 East Suffolk & North East Essex FT Ipswich 640,000 Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Hillingdon General Hospital 38,760 London North West NHS Trust Ealing 40,000 Barts Health NHS Trust Whipps Cross 300,000 London North West NHS Trust Northwick Park 363,585 Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust Royal Free site 550,000 Barts Health NHS Trust Royal London 785,000 Chelsea and Westminster NHS FT West Middlesex 1,000,000 Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust Newark site 70,000 Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Princess Royal Hospital 114,000 University Hospitals Birmingham Trust Good Hope Hospital 180,435 Northampton General Hospital Trust Northampton General Hospital 300,000 Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Bassetlaw District General Hospital 333,000 University Hospitals Birmingham Trust Birmingham Heartlands Hospital 760,870 Nottingham University Hospitals Queens Medical Centre Site 1,250,000 Nottingham University Hospitals City site 1,250,000 University Hospitals Leicester Trust Leicester General Hospital 1,500,000 Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust Kings Mill Hospital 1,500,000 Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Kettering General Hospital 3,000,000 York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust York Hospital 21,600 Mid Yorkshire Hospital Trust Dewsbury Hospital 35,000 Northern Lincolnshire & Goole NHS Foundation Trust Scunthorpe site 50,000 Northern Lincolnshire & Goole NHS Foundation Trust Grimsby site 62,500 Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust Harrogate District Hospital 90,000 Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Doncaster Royal Infirmary 150,000 York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust York Hospital 240,000 Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Hull Royal Infirmary 300,000 Northumbria Healthcare Trust The Northumbria Hospital, Cramlington 1,440,000 Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Hull Royal Site 3,500,000 Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS FT Mansfield 84,000 Frimley Health Foundation Trust Wexham Park Hospital, Slough 150,000 East Kent University Hospitals Trust Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital 150,000 East Kent University Hospitals Trust Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital 185,000 Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust Darent Valley 240,000 Frimley Health Foundation Trust Frimley Park Hospital, Frimley 350,000 Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust Queen Alexandra Hospital 450,000 East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust Eastbourne District General Hospital 650,000 University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust Royal Bournemouth Hospital, 100,000 Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust Salisbury Hospital 500,000 Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Dorset County Hospital 2,000,000 Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust Barnstaple DGH 2,000,000 University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust Care Home Bed Commissioning at three sites for out of hospital care 2,421,000 University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust Clearbrook Manor Nursing Home (External site purchase to be used for out of hospital care) 3,000,000 University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust Care Home Bed Commissioning at three sites for out of hospital care 2,421,000 University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust Mount Gould Hospital 5,000,000

There were also five supporting projects (with no additional lounge or other patient capacity) at the following sites:

Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust Salisbury Hospital 46,000 Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust Harrogate District Hospital 185,000 South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Derriford Hospital, Plymouth 258,084 University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust GP Streaming Cabin, Derriford 250,000 Whittington Health NHS Trust Whittington Hospital 35,000