Partner in international quantum research: apply for funding

Quantum technology is one of the most promising technology industries in the UK, with £235 million committed to its development in the 2018 Autumn Budget. From unhackable networks to cameras that can look around corners, quantum technology could have far-reaching benefits from economic growth to medical applications.

The UK National Quantum Technologies Programme led to the creation of 4 quantum technology hubs, connecting 17 universities with 132 companies to convert research funding into prototypes. However, ensuring the UK’s continued success will require improving on products and processes.

£1 million is available through Innovate UK to fund international partnerships to develop quantum technology research projects through the EUREKA Network in AI and Quantum, a partnership between 10 funding bodies across the world.

Quantum connections

The competition aims to support the development of collaborative research and development projects focused on artificial intelligence (AI) or quantum technology and sensing.

Projects must involve at least 1 partner from a participating country of the EUREKA Network in AI and Quantum. These are:

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Israel

Spain

Switzerland

South Korea

Turkey

Projects can cover any aspect of quantum technology, last up to 3 years, and begin between January 2020 and June 2020.

Projects must aim to develop:

innovative products

technology-based applications

and/or technology-based services with high market potential in participating countries

Competition information