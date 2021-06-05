Over 40 million people receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in UK

27 million people have received both doses – the strongest possible protection

public urged to come forward for vaccines to help protect against the threat of new variants

Over 40 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, the latest figures show today, as the UK’s vaccination programme continues at pace.

Health services across the UK have now administered a total of 67,287,864 vaccines between 8 December and 5 June, including 40,124,229 people with first doses 76.2% and 27,160,635 people with both doses 51.6% ensuring they have the strongest possible protection against COVID-19 from a second dose.

A recent study by Public Health England ( PHE ) shows that 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant first identified in India. Vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant is similar after 2 doses compared to the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant dominant in the UK, and we expect to see even higher levels of effectiveness against hospitalisation and death.

The government met its target of offering a vaccine to the most vulnerable by 15 April and remains on track to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July. NHS England has extended the offer of a vaccine to everyone over the age of 30.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

It is an astonishing achievement to deliver over 40 million first doses in just 6 months. In all 4 corners of the UK, people are stepping up when their time comes to protect themselves and the people around them.

It seems with every day we pass another major milestone on the road back to recovery. Over three-quarters of adults have received a first dose and over half of adults have now been vaccinated with the life-saving second dose.

I pay tribute to the tireless work of the NHS and armed forces in building this momentum - but our work is not yet done. I encourage everyone who is eligible to join the millions who have the fullest possible protection from this virus by getting their jab when the time comes.

Last week, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced that Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorised for use in the UK. It is expected doses will become available later this year. The single-dose vaccine was shown to be 67% effective overall in preventing COVID-19 infection and 85% effective in preventing severe disease or hospitalisation.

To ensure people have the strongest possible protection against COVID-19, appointments for second doses have been brought forward from 12 to 8 weeks for the remaining people in the top 9 priority groups who have yet to receive both doses.

The move follows updated advice from the independent experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has considered the latest available evidence and has recommended reducing the dosing interval to counter the threat of new variants of concern.

The government and its scientific experts are monitoring the evolving situation and rates of variants closely, and will not hesitate to take additional action as necessary.

Vaccines Minister, Nadhim Zahawi said:

Our vaccination programme, the biggest and most successful in NHS history, has now delivered over 40 million first doses into arms – a fantastic achievement.

I am incredibly proud of everyone involved who have worked tirelessly to help us reach milestone after milestone. It is time to redouble our efforts on the second dose, to ensure everyone has maximum protection.

The offer is open to everyone over the age of 30, so when you get the call, get the jab. It could save your life and protect your loved ones.

Vaccinated people are far less likely to get COVID-19 with symptoms. Vaccinated people are even more unlikely to get serious COVID-19, to be admitted to hospital, or to die from it and there is growing evidence that vaccinated people are less likely to pass the virus to others.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said:

It’s fantastic for the vaccine programme to have achieved 3 such important and significant milestones in just one week, and proves we are heading in the right direction.

The UK government is supplying vaccines for people in all parts of the United Kingdom and today’s news that 40 million people have now had their first dose underlines the scheme’s success. It’s heartening to see that so many are doing the right thing and getting their jab when eligible.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said:

“Today’s latest milestone highlights the magnificent work being undertaken by all those delivering the largest and most successful vaccination programme in UK history.

“We must continue to build momentum in our effort to save lives and ensure that everyone receives maximum protection. I encourage everyone to continue to do the responsible thing, help to protect loved ones and to get their jabs as soon as they can.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis said:

The rapid pace of our vaccine programme has enabled us to deliver over 40 million first doses, this is an astonishing pace and I thank each of our frontline workers for the success of the rollout.

Vaccines are our sure way out of this pandemic, with the UK government supporting each of the nations to ensure the public is vaccinated as quickly as possible. I urge you all to get the jab, as soon as you’re eligible.

Data from PHE ’s real-world study shows the vaccines are already having a significant impact in the UK, reducing hospitalisations and deaths, saving more than 13,200 lives and preventing 39,700 hospitalisations in England.

PHE analysis also shows that individuals who receive a single dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine have approximately 80% lower risk of death against the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) coronavirus variant originating in Kent and a second dose of the vaccine can provide 85 to 90% protection against symptomatic disease. Protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rises from approximately 80% after one dose to 97% after 2 doses against the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant.

Data published by YouGov shows the UK continues to top the list of nations where people are willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine or have already been vaccinated.

ONS data published on 6 May found that more than 9 in 10 (93%) adults reported positive sentiment towards the vaccine.

Approved vaccines are available from thousands of NHS vaccine centres, GP practices and pharmacies. Around 98% of people live within 10 miles of a vaccination centre in England and vaccinations are taking place at sites including mosques, community centres and football stadiums.