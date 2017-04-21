Operational Honours and Awards List: 21 April 2017

The full list, which recognises and honours service on operations is below.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Air Commodore Martin Elliott SAMPSON, DSO, Royal Air Force

Officer of the Order of the British Empire

Commander Stephen HIGHAM, Royal Navy

Commander Mark Richard VARTAN, Royal Navy

Colonel Angus Donald MACGILLIVRAY, MC

Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) James Rowland MARTIN, DSO MC, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Geoffrey Edward MINTON, MBE, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

Squadron Leader Emily Elizabeth RICKARDS, Royal Air Force

Member of the Order of the British Empire

Petty Officer Bethany Victoria Rauccio BURTON, Royal Navy

Major George John Robertson LITTLE, Royal Marines

Major Lloyd Benjamin PRITCHARD, Royal Marines

Acting Major Thomas Joseph GOODALL, The Royal Logistic Corps

Lieutenant Colonel David Osborne LEE, The Parachute Regiment

Colour Sergeant William Richard THOMAS, The Parachute Regiment

Distinguished Service Order

Wing Commander James Robert Edward WALLS, Royal Air Force

Military Cross

Acting Lance Corporal (now Corporal) Nicholas JEZEPH, Royal Marines,

Distinguished Flying Cross

Flight Lieutenant (now Squadron Leader) Roger Alexander CRUICKSHANK, Royal Air Force

Queens Gallantry Medal

Captain Giles Edward George MOON, The Royal Lancers

Mention in Despatches

Captain (now Major) Daniel Thomas EATON, Royal Marines,

Private Dominic Kyle HOPKINSON, The Parachute Regiment

Colour Sergeant Steven David NIXON, The Parachute Regiment

Flight Lieutenant Niall PAIRMAN, Royal Air Force

Flight Lieutenant Alex Fraser VAUGHAN, Royal Air Force

Queen’s Commendation for Bravery

Marine Mark Andrew Charles WHEELER, Royal Marines

Corporal (now Sergeant) Paul Thomas BYRNE, The Parachute Regiment

Private (now lance Corporal) Thomas Christopher CORRIGAN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Corporal Antony Luke COLLINS, Royal Air Force

Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Colour Sergeant (now Acting Warrant Officer 2) Philip BARLOW, Royal Marines

Corporal Adam Paul CARTER, Royal Marines

Major James DUTTON, Royal Marines

Able Seaman (Seaman Specialist) Sarah Kirstie GRIFFITHS, Royal Navy

Commander Richard HUTCHINGS, Royal Navy

Leading Seaman (now Petty Officer) Craig Tyrone JACOBS, Royal Navy

Corporal Edward Frank MAIN, Royal Marines

Major James Edward Dallas MORRIS, Royal Marines

Chief Petty Officer Peter Daniel MUIR, Royal Navy

Acting Corporal (now Corporal) Jamie Christopher CALVERT, The Parachute Regiment

Corporal Mahesh GURUNG, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Captain (now Major) Edward Louis Tabor HARRIS, Corps of Royal Engineers

Colonel Robert Mackenzie HOWIESON,

Major Edwin Peter OLDFILD, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Major Colin Malcolm OLIVER, MBE, The Rifles

Sapper Philippa PROUD, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Staff Sergeant Christopher Arthur RHODES, Royal Corps of Signals

Acting Brigadier James Christopher RODDIS, DSO MBE

Major David Joseph STEAD, Corps of Royal Engineers

Acting Flight Lieutenant (now Flight Lieutenant) Alex Joseph Douglas BAMBER, Royal Air Force

Flight Lieutenant George LE CORNU, Royal Air Force

Flight Lieutenant (now Squadron Leader) Christopher Michael PEARSON, Royal Air Force

Miss Lisa Michelle WAIN, Civil Servant

NON-OPERATIONAL GALLANTRY

Queen’s Gallantry Medal

Lance Corporal (now Acting Corporal) Samuel James BUTLER, Royal Army Medical Corps