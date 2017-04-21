News story
Operational Honours and Awards List: 21 April 2017
A total of 49 members of the armed forces and 1 civilian have been named in the latest Operational Honours and Awards List.
The full list, which recognises and honours service on operations is below.
Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Air Commodore Martin Elliott SAMPSON, DSO, Royal Air Force
Officer of the Order of the British Empire
Commander Stephen HIGHAM, Royal Navy
Commander Mark Richard VARTAN, Royal Navy
Colonel Angus Donald MACGILLIVRAY, MC
Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) James Rowland MARTIN, DSO MC, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Geoffrey Edward MINTON, MBE, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
Squadron Leader Emily Elizabeth RICKARDS, Royal Air Force
Member of the Order of the British Empire
Petty Officer Bethany Victoria Rauccio BURTON, Royal Navy
Major George John Robertson LITTLE, Royal Marines
Major Lloyd Benjamin PRITCHARD, Royal Marines
Acting Major Thomas Joseph GOODALL, The Royal Logistic Corps
Lieutenant Colonel David Osborne LEE, The Parachute Regiment
Colour Sergeant William Richard THOMAS, The Parachute Regiment
Distinguished Service Order
Wing Commander James Robert Edward WALLS, Royal Air Force
Military Cross
Acting Lance Corporal (now Corporal) Nicholas JEZEPH, Royal Marines,
Distinguished Flying Cross
Flight Lieutenant (now Squadron Leader) Roger Alexander CRUICKSHANK, Royal Air Force
Queens Gallantry Medal
Captain Giles Edward George MOON, The Royal Lancers
Mention in Despatches
Captain (now Major) Daniel Thomas EATON, Royal Marines,
Private Dominic Kyle HOPKINSON, The Parachute Regiment
Colour Sergeant Steven David NIXON, The Parachute Regiment
Flight Lieutenant Niall PAIRMAN, Royal Air Force
Flight Lieutenant Alex Fraser VAUGHAN, Royal Air Force
Queen’s Commendation for Bravery
Marine Mark Andrew Charles WHEELER, Royal Marines
Corporal (now Sergeant) Paul Thomas BYRNE, The Parachute Regiment
Private (now lance Corporal) Thomas Christopher CORRIGAN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Corporal Antony Luke COLLINS, Royal Air Force
Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service
Colour Sergeant (now Acting Warrant Officer 2) Philip BARLOW, Royal Marines
Corporal Adam Paul CARTER, Royal Marines
Major James DUTTON, Royal Marines
Able Seaman (Seaman Specialist) Sarah Kirstie GRIFFITHS, Royal Navy
Commander Richard HUTCHINGS, Royal Navy
Leading Seaman (now Petty Officer) Craig Tyrone JACOBS, Royal Navy
Corporal Edward Frank MAIN, Royal Marines
Major James Edward Dallas MORRIS, Royal Marines
Chief Petty Officer Peter Daniel MUIR, Royal Navy
Acting Corporal (now Corporal) Jamie Christopher CALVERT, The Parachute Regiment
Corporal Mahesh GURUNG, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
Captain (now Major) Edward Louis Tabor HARRIS, Corps of Royal Engineers
Colonel Robert Mackenzie HOWIESON,
Major Edwin Peter OLDFILD, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
Major Colin Malcolm OLIVER, MBE, The Rifles
Sapper Philippa PROUD, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Staff Sergeant Christopher Arthur RHODES, Royal Corps of Signals
Acting Brigadier James Christopher RODDIS, DSO MBE
Major David Joseph STEAD, Corps of Royal Engineers
Acting Flight Lieutenant (now Flight Lieutenant) Alex Joseph Douglas BAMBER, Royal Air Force
Flight Lieutenant George LE CORNU, Royal Air Force
Flight Lieutenant (now Squadron Leader) Christopher Michael PEARSON, Royal Air Force
Miss Lisa Michelle WAIN, Civil Servant
NON-OPERATIONAL GALLANTRY
Queen’s Gallantry Medal
Lance Corporal (now Acting Corporal) Samuel James BUTLER, Royal Army Medical Corps
21 April 2017
