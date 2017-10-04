Operational Honours and Awards List September 2017

A total of 50 members of the Armed Forces and one civilian have been named in the latest Operational Honours and Awards List.

The full list, which recognises and honours service on operations is below.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Colonel Thomas Julian BATEMAN, MBE

Brigadier Robert Geoffrey LOWTH

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Major Simon Nicholas GUEST, Royal Army Medical Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Keith TOMLINSON, MBE, Corps of Royal Engineers

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Colour Sergeant Samuel Joseph McCORMICK, MC, Royal Marines

Surgeon Lieutenant Commander William SHARP, Royal Navy

Colour Sergeant George Ashley CHANNINGS, The Parachute Regiment

Major Michael John DEVENISH, The Rifles

Sergeant Dhaniram RAI, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Military Cross (MC)

Marine Matthew David COTTRELL, Royal Marines

Acting Colour Sergeant Christopher MORRIS, Royal Marines

Colour Sergeant Simon Timothy COX, The Parachute Regiment

Queen’s Gallantry Medal (QGM)

Sergeant Matthew Peter DOUGLAS, The Parachute Regiment

Mention in Despatches

Sergeant Will PAGE, Royal Marines

Marine David WOTHERSPOON, Royal Marines

Lance Corporal Gwyn Michael DAVIS, The Parachute Regiment

Colour Sergeant Gavin Peter HAILEY, The Parachute Regiment

Colour Sergeant Adrian Marcus MILLER, The Parachute Regiment

Queen’s Commendation for Bravery

Lieutenant James Edward MYHILL, Royal Navy

Sergeant Mathew Robert LONGHORN, The Parachute Regiment

Captain Mark POWELL, The Royal Logistic Corps

Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Lieutenant Commander James Alexander BROWN, Royal Navy

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Weapon Engineering) Darren John CULVERHOUSE, Royal Navy

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Luciano DE REYA, MBE, Royal Marines

Leading Logistician (Supply Chain) Andrew James GILL, Royal Navy

Major Thomas Fergusson GLOVER, Royal Marines

Lieutenant Commander Ben Russell MARTIN, Royal Navy

Leading Medical Assistant Naomi MASON, Royal Navy Medical Service

Commander Richard Ashley NEW, Royal Navy

Acting Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering Submarines) Aaron SMITH, Royal Navy

Colour Sergeant Martin THOMSON, Royal Marines

Captain Benjamin Rogerson BARKES, The Light Dragoons

Colonel Nigel Jonathan BEST, OBE

Lieutenant Colonel Carl William BOSWELL, The Rifles

Sergeant David CLARK, The Royal Logistic Corps

Sergeant Matthew Peter COLLINS, Intelligence Corps

Corporal Luke John FLANAGAN, Royal Corps of Signals

Corporal Kieran Zen HAIG, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Warrant Officer Class 2 Steven James MACTAVISH, The Royal Anglian Regiment

Corporal Christopher Carl MAY, The Rifles

Staff Sergeant Gary David MILES, Intelligence Corps

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Robert John NICHOLLS, The Parachute Regiment, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Edward David Lionel MASKELL-PEDERSEN, Royal Corps of Signals

Squadron Leader Thomas Charles John BENSON, Royal Air Force

Acting Flight Sergeant Stewart Andrew FORRESTER, Royal Air Force

Wing Commander Christopher John LAYDEN, Royal Air Force

Squadron Leader Gemma Ann LONSDALE, Royal Air Force

Squadron Leader Liam Anthony TAYLOR, Royal Air Force

Dr Gregory Benjamin FREMONT-BARNES, Civil Servant

NON-OPERATIONAL GALLANTRY

Queen’s Gallantry Medal (QGM)

Leading Seaman (Seaman Specialist) Sally Louise HUGHES, Royal Navy

Queen’s Commendation for Bravery (QCBA)

Sergeant Stephen John ALLCOCK, Royal Air Force