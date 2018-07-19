News story
Open call for sponsors and partners of the London Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT) Conference
The Illegal Wildlife Trade Joint Unit is looking for sponsors and partners to help deliver the London Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT) Conference in October 2018.
The UK government is hosting an international conference about the illegal wildlife trade on 11 to 12 October 2018. The conference will bring together global leaders to help eradicate the illegal wildlife trade and better protect the world’s most iconic species from the threat of extinction.
Organisations interested in sponsoring the IWT London Conference 2018 or related activities are invited to get in touch.
Benefits of sponsorship for companies
Sponsorship offers a unique platform for companies to:
- gain commercial exposure through a strategically important international event
- showcase the very best of their brand and its relevance in combating IWT
- align with the key objectives of the conference and its underpinning values
Packages available to companies
Packages available to businesses span direct financial and/or value in kind support in the form of a free product or service for the event. All ideas for significant sponsorship would be welcome.
Contact for expressions of interest
Contact IWTconference@defra.gov.uk by Tuesday 31 July 2018.