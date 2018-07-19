Open call for sponsors and partners of the London Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT) Conference

The UK government is hosting an international conference about the illegal wildlife trade on 11 to 12 October 2018. The conference will bring together global leaders to help eradicate the illegal wildlife trade and better protect the world’s most iconic species from the threat of extinction.

Organisations interested in sponsoring the IWT London Conference 2018 or related activities are invited to get in touch.

Sponsorship offers a unique platform for companies to:

gain commercial exposure through a strategically important international event

showcase the very best of their brand and its relevance in combating IWT

align with the key objectives of the conference and its underpinning values

Packages available to companies

Packages available to businesses span direct financial and/or value in kind support in the form of a free product or service for the event. All ideas for significant sponsorship would be welcome.