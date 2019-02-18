Now open: 2019 Groceries Sector Survey

The Groceries Code Adjudicator’s ( GCA ) sixth annual survey is now open until 23 April 2019.

Completing the survey

This is your opportunity to give the GCA your opinion on retailer compliance with the Groceries Supply Code of Practice (GSCoP) in the last 12 months.

The survey is an important source of information for the GCA about current retailer practices and changes over the past 12 months. The information you provide helps the GCA focus her attention for the year ahead.

All the information you provide is treated in strict confidence. All answers are collated and analysed by YouGov and respondents are not identified to the GCA without their prior consent.

Results

The results of the survey will be presented at the GCA Conference on Monday 24 June 2019 and you can now register for the conference.

Questions

If you have any questions about the survey, please get in touch either by email enquiries@groceriescode.gov.uk or phone 020 3738 6537.