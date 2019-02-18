News story
GCA Annual Conference
Registration is now open for the 2019 Groceries Code Adjudicator Conference.
The 2019 Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) conference gives you the opportunity to:
- hear direct from the GCA, Christine Tacon, about her plans for the coming year and her review of 2018 to 2019
- be the first to see the findings from the GCA annual survey, presented by YouGov
- have a one-to-one meeting with Christine or one of her team if you are a direct supplier of groceries
- meet retailer Code Compliance Officers, GCA staff and other industry representatives.
How to attend
To attend, please complete the conference registration form.
2019 Conference date
Monday 24 June
Location
The conference will take place at Church House Westminster, London.
Directions to the venue are available here.
Cost
The GCA conference is free to attend.
Agenda
A full schedule and timings will be available soon.
If you have any questions about the 2019 GCA conference, please get in touch either by email enquiries@groceriescode.gov.uk or phone 020 3738 6537.
Published 18 February 2019