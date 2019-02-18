GCA Annual Conference

The 2019 Groceries Code Adjudicator ( GCA ) conference gives you the opportunity to:

hear direct from the GCA , Christine Tacon, about her plans for the coming year and her review of 2018 to 2019

be the first to see the findings from the GCA annual survey, presented by YouGov

have a one-to-one meeting with Christine or one of her team if you are a direct supplier of groceries

meet retailer Code Compliance Officers, GCA staff and other industry representatives.

How to attend

To attend, please complete the conference registration form.

Monday 24 June

Location

The conference will take place at Church House Westminster, London.

Directions to the venue are available here.

Cost

The GCA conference is free to attend.

Agenda

A full schedule and timings will be available soon.