Non-Executive Directors appointed to Constitution Group
Two Non-Executive Directors have been appointed to the Constitution Group in Cabinet Office and will provide advice and expertise on the key challenges facing the electoral system in the UK.
Rowena Ironside and Barbara Moldenhauer have been appointed to the Constitution Group, which oversees projects relating to the electoral system, the online Register to Vote service and the Modern Electoral Registration Programme.
Rowena has had substantial private sector experience in the technology industry and is Chair and co-founder of Women on Boards UK.
Barbara is currently Head of Payments Technology Transformation at RBS and brings substantial private sector business change and technology experience.
Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith MP, said:
It is always important for the government to hear from a diverse range of expert opinions when formulating and delivering its policies.
Rowena and Barbara will bring a wealth of experience and I look forward to working closely with them. Their challenge and insight will be essential in continuing our work to ensure our electoral system remains modern, fit for purpose and in line with citizens’ expectations.