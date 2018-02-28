Non-Executive Directors appointed to Constitution Group

Two Non-Executive Directors have been appointed to the Constitution Group in Cabinet Office and will provide advice and expertise on the key challenges facing the electoral system in the UK.

Rowena Ironside and Barbara Moldenhauer have been appointed to the Constitution Group, which oversees projects relating to the electoral system, the online Register to Vote service and the Modern Electoral Registration Programme.

Rowena has had substantial private sector experience in the technology industry and is Chair and co-founder of Women on Boards UK.

Barbara is currently Head of Payments Technology Transformation at RBS and brings substantial private sector business change and technology experience.

Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith MP, said: