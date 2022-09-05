No change to MHRA advice on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding
Our advice remains that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective during pregnancy and breastfeeding
We are aware of false claims on social media that our advice on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines while pregnant or breastfeeding has changed.
We would like to reassure the public that our advice has not changed. Our advice remains that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective during pregnancy and breastfeeding and there is substantial evidence to support this advice.
For our latest advice, please see our Summary of Coronavirus Yellow Card Reporting or the Summary of Product Characteristics.