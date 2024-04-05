News story

NHS prescription charges from 1 May 2024

Charges for NHS prescriptions, wigs and fabric supports will increase on 1 May 2024.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
5 April 2024

The National Health Service (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 were laid before Parliament on 3 April 2024. The regulations set out the new charges for NHS prescription charges in England. 

Charges for prescriptions and prescription prepayment certificates (PPCs) will increase by 2.59% (rounded to the nearest 5 pence) from 1 May 2024. Charges for wigs and fabric supports will increase by the same rate.

A prescription will cost £9.90 for each medicine or appliance dispensed, an increase of 25 pence. The 3-month PPC will cost £32.05 and the 12-month PPC will cost £114.50.  

The hormone replacement therapy (HRT) PPC will cost £19.80, an increase of 50 pence. This is because the rate is set at twice the single prescription charge.

Check what help you could get to pay for NHS costs

Charges from 1 May 2024

Full details of the new charges from 1 May 2024 are in the table below.

Item Current charge (1 April 2023 to 30 April 2024) Charge from 1 May 2024 Change in £
Single prescription charge £9.65 £9.90 £0.25
3-month PPC £31.25 £32.05 £0.80
12-month PPC £111.60 £114.50 £2.90
HRT PPC £19.30 £19.80 £0.50
Surgical bra £31.70 £32.50 £0.80
Abdominal or spinal support £47.80 £49.05 £1.25
Stock acrylic wig £78.15 £80.15 £2.00
Partial human hair wig £207.00 £212.35 £5.35
Full bespoke human hair wig £302.70 £310.55 £7.85
