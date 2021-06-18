NHS App reaches over 6 million users

Over 2 million new users since the inclusion of COVID-19 vaccine status service on 17 May

Over 50,000 people have registered their organ donor preference

Over 600,000 prescriptions requested and over 50,000 GP appointments booked via the app in the last month, saving valuable clinician time

There have been over 2 million new NHS App users since the COVID-19 vaccination status service was added on 17 May, with almost 5 million distinct users logging into the app in the last month.

The positive impact of this increase in downloads is potentially life-saving as over 51,000 people have registered their organ donation preference via the app since 17 May. This is over 5 times more than in the month of April.

Organ donation saves and improves thousands of lives each year and registering a preference helps NHS specialist nurses to quickly understand what people want to happen and enables them to discuss this with their family.

In the last month, over 614,000 repeat prescriptions have been ordered and over 50,000 GP appointments have been booked via the app, saving patients and clinicians valuable time.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

Technology undoubtedly plays a huge role in how we deliver healthcare now and in the future and it is great to see so many people downloading, using and benefitting from the NHS App. It is vital we embrace the momentum we have built in using technology and innovation in the health and care sector over the last year as we look beyond the pandemic to improve treatment, care and the experiences of patients.

The app is one of the first internationally compliant systems in the world to demonstrate vaccine status. The COVID-19 vaccine status service allows users to easily show their proof of vaccine, if required for international travel, and has been designed in line with World Health Organization (WHO) interim guidance.

As well as accessing COVID-19 vaccine status, the NHS App provides a wide range of personalised services, including:

GP appointment booking

ordering repeat prescriptions

viewing GP and hospital records

registering organ donation preference

Minister for Innovation Lord Bethell said:

The NHS App is a fantastic tool that allows people to not only access their COVID-19 vaccine status, but also access NHS services more easily. It is great to see over 6 million users now registered on the app and it is a prime example of how technology can make the health service more efficient and easier to access. I encourage those who have not yet done so to download it and see the benefits for yourself.

Matthew Gould, Chief Executive of NHSX, said:

The COVID-19 status service was stood up in weeks, by a team working flat out to deliver on time an important service for users. It has been good to see it used to open up sporting events, facilitate travel, and encourage the use of NHS services online.

Simon Bolton, Interim Chief Executive at NHS Digital, said:

We’re delighted that the NHS App has proved so popular over the past month, and is helping people to quickly and easily provide proof of their vaccination status. We’re also seeing a big increase in the use of other features in the app, from registering organ donation preferences to booking appointments and ordering repeat prescriptions.

The COVID-19 vaccine status service in the NHS App and NHS website has been built with user privacy and security at its heart, to ensure personal information is safe and secure at all times.

Background information

Between 17 May and 15 June 2021, there have been 2,737,842 new users to the NHS App.

Between 17 May and 14 June 2021, 4,902,183 distinct users logged into the NHS App.

Between 17 May and the end of 14 June 2021, via the NHS App there were:

51,406 organ donation preferences made

614,096 prescriptions requested

50,826 appointments booked

This compares with the month of April 2021: