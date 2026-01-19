New UK Military Representative to NATO and the European Union

Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton KCB ADC FREng has appointed Lieutenant General Eldon Millar CVO MBE the UK Military Representative to NATO and the European Union, replacing Lieutenant General Sir Ian Cave KCB, who is retiring after almost 40 years in the British Army. Lieutenant General Millar will start the role on 20 January 2026.

Lieutenant General Millar started his career in the Royal Engineers, serving across Defence and specialising in Explosive Ordnance Disposal. He has served on several NATO operations from the Balkans to the Middle East, as well as in joint assignments in the Ministry of Defence.

In his last role as Deputy Commander of NATO’s Rapid Deployable Corps - Italy and the NATO Allied Reaction Force, Lieutenant General Millar played a vital leadership role in NATO’s Force Structure and SACEUR’s operational command.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of Defence Staff said:

I am delighted to congratulate Lieutenant General Eldon Millar on his appointment. As Deputy Commander of NATO’s Rapid Deployable Corps – Italy and the Allied Reaction Force, his unwavering leadership has been central to NATO’s very high readiness capabilities. As Military Representative to NATO and the European Union, he will play a critical role in maintaining security in the Euro-Atlantic. I would like to thank Lieutenant General Sir Ian Cave for his remarkable service and wise counsel during this defining era in NATO’s history and I wish him all the very best for the future.

Lieutenant General Millar said:

It is my privilege to represent the UK at the epicentre of Euro-Atlantic security. NATO is working relentlessly to guard the security of our one billion citizens and to support Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion. I am ready to build on the United Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to the Alliance. I look forward to working closely with our Allies to strengthen our Alliance and support Ukraine’s fight for freedom.

Lieutenant General Sir Ian Cave said:

At such a critical juncture for the Alliance and global security, it has been an honour to represent the UK as the Military Representative to NATO. The appointment of Lieutenant General Millar, a former NATO Deputy Commander, signifies the measure of the UK’s NATO First approach. He brings a wealth experience to the role.

Ambassador Angus Lapsley, UK Permanent Representative to NATO, said: