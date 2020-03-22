New regulations created by Secretary of State for business closure (COVID-19)

The Secretary of State has made new regulations under the emergency procedure, to protect the public. The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Business Closure) (England) Regulations 2020 came into force at 2pm on 21 March 2020. The following businesses are now required not to sell food or drink for consuming on the premises:

Restaurants, including restaurants and dining rooms in hotels or members clubs.

Cafes, including workplace canteens, but not including— cafes or canteens at a hospital, care home or school; prison and military canteens; services providing food or drink to the homeless.

Bars, including bars in hotels or members’ clubs.

The following businesses must remain closed:

Public houses.

Cinemas.

Theatres.

Nightclubs.

Bingo halls.

Concert halls.

Museums and galleries.

Casinos.

Betting shops.

Spas.

Massage parlours.

Indoor skating rinks.

Indoor fitness studios, gyms, swimming pools or other indoor leisure centres.

The closure lasts until a direction is given by the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is required to keep the need for these restrictions under review every 28 days.

The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Business Closure) (England) Regulations 2020