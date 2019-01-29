News story
New online service for commercial drivers to pay DVSA fines
Lorry, van, bus and coach drivers can pay roadside fines from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) using a secure online service from 29 January 2019.
A new service on GOV.UK, developed by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), makes it easier to pay a roadside fine.
DVSA examiners have the power to carry out spot checks on commercial vehicle drivers in England, Scotland and Wales. They can give you a fine (called a fixed penalty) if you commit an offence.
You can now pay these fines using the secure pay a DVSA roadside fine service on GOV.UK, instead of using Chip and PIN at the roadside.
The service is available 24-hours a day and can be accessed anywhere in the world. It works on mobile phones, tablets and computers. It lets you pay:
- fixed penalties for vehicle defects and other offences such as breaking the rules around drivers’ hours
- immobilisation fees
- court deposits
You can either pay the fine yourself or ask for it to be sent to your company to pay it for you.
The rules for when you can be fined, how much you have to pay and the deadline for paying the fine are not changing.
Foreign-registered vehicles
Foreign-registered vehicles are subject to the same rules as vehicles registered in Great Britain.
But UK-based drivers will still have 28 days to pay fixed penalties.
How the online service works
-
The DVSA examiner will ask you for an email address or mobile phone number, for either yourself or a nominated payer.
-
You’ll get an email or text message with a DVSA payment code and a link to pay the fine on GOV.UK.
-
Enter your debit or credit card details to make the payment.
-
You’ll get an email or text message to confirm you’ve paid the fine.
The DVSA examiner will also be told you’ve paid the fine. If they had immobilised your vehicle, they’ll release it when any other outstanding issues have been resolved.
What the text messages and emails look like
Text message
Quicker and more efficient payment
Gordon MacDonald, DVSA Head of Enforcement Policy, said:
DVSA’s priority is protecting everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles.
This new service will allow for easier, more efficient payment of fines at the roadside, freeing up our staff to focus on the most dangerous rogue operators on Britain’s roads.
Roadside vehicle checks
You can find out more about roadside vehicle checks for commercial drivers and fines and financial deposits on GOV.UK.
Last updated 5 February 2019 + show all updates
- Added translations in Bulgarian (български), French (Français), German (Deutsch), Spanish (Español), Polish (Polski), Romanian (Română) and Welsh (Cymraeg).
- Added translation