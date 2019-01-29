New online service for commercial drivers to pay DVSA fines

A new service on GOV.UK, developed by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), makes it easier to pay a roadside fine.

DVSA examiners have the power to carry out spot checks on commercial vehicle drivers in England, Scotland and Wales. They can give you a fine (called a fixed penalty) if you commit an offence.

You can now pay these fines using the secure pay a DVSA roadside fine service on GOV.UK, instead of using Chip and PIN at the roadside.

The service is available 24-hours a day and can be accessed anywhere in the world. It works on mobile phones, tablets and computers. It lets you pay:

fixed penalties for vehicle defects and other offences such as breaking the rules around drivers’ hours

immobilisation fees

court deposits

You can either pay the fine yourself or ask for it to be sent to your company to pay it for you.

The rules for when you can be fined, how much you have to pay and the deadline for paying the fine are not changing.

Foreign-registered vehicles

Foreign-registered vehicles are subject to the same rules as vehicles registered in Great Britain.

But UK-based drivers will still have 28 days to pay fixed penalties.

How the online service works

The DVSA examiner will ask you for an email address or mobile phone number, for either yourself or a nominated payer. You’ll get an email or text message with a DVSA payment code and a link to pay the fine on GOV.UK. Enter your debit or credit card details to make the payment. You’ll get an email or text message to confirm you’ve paid the fine.

The DVSA examiner will also be told you’ve paid the fine. If they had immobilised your vehicle, they’ll release it when any other outstanding issues have been resolved.

What the text messages and emails look like

Email

Text message

Quicker and more efficient payment

Gordon MacDonald, DVSA Head of Enforcement Policy, said:

DVSA’s priority is protecting everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles. This new service will allow for easier, more efficient payment of fines at the roadside, freeing up our staff to focus on the most dangerous rogue operators on Britain’s roads.

Roadside vehicle checks

You can find out more about roadside vehicle checks for commercial drivers and fines and financial deposits on GOV.UK.