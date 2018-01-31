New members announced for Ofsted board

Dame Kathryn August and Pamela Scriven QC have been appointed to serve on the Ofsted Board for 3 years. John Hughes has been re-appointed to serve for an additional 3 years. Linda Farrant and Paul Snell’s terms on the Ofsted board have ended today.

Julius Weinberg, chair of the Ofsted board said:

I have encountered great pride and professionalism every day since I joined Ofsted. It is made up of people who want to make a positive difference to children’s lives and help give them a better future. So I am delighted to welcome Kathryn and Pamela to the Ofsted board, and I am sure their individual expertise and experience will be hugely valuable to the organisation. I am also pleased that John is staying on. I would like to wish Linda and Paul all the best after they leave. I’m grateful for the huge contributions they have all made to the Ofsted board.

Below is some further information on the board members:

Dame Kathryn August

An education consultant, former head teacher, Ofsted Inspector and National Leader of Education, Dame Kathryn August will bring extensive experience of secondary education and a clear understanding of academies and multi-academy trusts to the board.

Pamela Scriven QC

A QC with extensive experience as a lawyer, Pamela Scriven has significant social care and safeguarding expertise and has had a number of board level roles in her professional life.

John Hughes

A former BP executive with a background in risk management and strategy, John Hughes also previously worked as an FE College lecturer, a teacher and head of physics at a secondary school in London.

Ofsted’s board is chaired by Professor Julius Weinberg and also includes John Cridland CBE, James Kempton and Venessa Willms OBE alongside HM Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman.

Further information

The appointments were conducted and agreed in accordance with the Code of Practice issued by the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments (OCPA) and were made on merit; political activity played no part in the decision-making process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations and the code of practice, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) and other information, to be made public.

The details of the application process and job description were published online and the essential criteria were:

The ability to think strategically and to contribute to strategic development in different contexts;

High level management and/or board experience in the public, voluntary or private sectors;

The ability to build effective relationships at high levels and/or between organisations;

A commitment to Ofsted as an inspectorate and regulator, and its role in improving standards in education, children’s services and skills; and

Significant expertise and/or experience working at a senior level in children’s social care, including child protection, further education, and/or financial management.

The desirable criteria were:

Experience or expertise in the maintained secondary school sector; and

Experience or expertise in information technology and knowledge management.

The roles are remunerated at £8,282 per annum, based on 20 days’ work.