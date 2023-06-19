New lay commissioner appointed to the Commission on Human Medicines
Mr David Crundwell joined the Commission on Human Medicines on 12 June 2023 as a lay representative.
Mr Crundwell has been appointed as a lay commissioner of the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) for four years, in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments.
The CHM provides independent expert advice to ministers on the safety, quality and efficacy of medicines, and on adverse reactions including those reported under the Yellow Card. Scheme. It is an advisory non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care.
Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines, said:
Lay commissioners are of vital importance to the CHM, as their expertise from outside of the medical field broadens and enhances the quality of independent advice that we can provide to ministers by bringing a public and patient-focused perspective.
I am therefore delighted to welcome a new lay member to our existing cohort of commissioners, whose essential advisory work continues to help ensure that medicines are safe and effective.
A ‘lay member’ describes individuals who sit on our expert advisory groups (EAGs), such as the CHM, to provide a non-specialist contribution to discussions about medicines and research. Lay members are members of the community who have an interest in the discussion area of the advisory group, for example: patients, carers, or those from related areas such as a support group within the community. See further information on the role of lay members.
Notes to Editors
- The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK by ensuring they work and are acceptably safe. All our work is underpinned by robust and fact-based judgements to ensure that the benefits justify any risks.
- The MHRA is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care.
- For full details of Mr Crundwell’s appointment, please see the guidance issued by the Department of Health and Social Care.
- See more information on the Commission on Human Medicines.
- For media enquiries, please contact the newscentre@mhra.gov.uk.