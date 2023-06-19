New lay commissioner appointed to the Commission on Human Medicines

Mr Crundwell has been appointed as a lay commissioner of the Commission on Human Medicines ( CHM ) for four years, in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments.

The CHM provides independent expert advice to ministers on the safety, quality and efficacy of medicines, and on adverse reactions including those reported under the Yellow Card. Scheme. It is an advisory non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines, said:

Lay commissioners are of vital importance to the CHM , as their expertise from outside of the medical field broadens and enhances the quality of independent advice that we can provide to ministers by bringing a public and patient-focused perspective. I am therefore delighted to welcome a new lay member to our existing cohort of commissioners, whose essential advisory work continues to help ensure that medicines are safe and effective.

A ‘lay member’ describes individuals who sit on our expert advisory groups (EAGs), such as the CHM , to provide a non-specialist contribution to discussions about medicines and research. Lay members are members of the community who have an interest in the discussion area of the advisory group, for example: patients, carers, or those from related areas such as a support group within the community. See further information on the role of lay members.

Notes to Editors