New Covid-19 testing site opens in Aberdare

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened for those with symptoms to book appointments at Coleg y Cymoedd Aberdare Campus Northern Car Park (CF44 8EN) in Aberdare, as part of the UK Government’s drive to continue to improve the accessibility of Covid-19 testing for communities.

The new site in Aberdare, which opened on Wednesday 3 February, is situated so it is easily accessible without a car. Anyone attending an appointment at a walk-through test site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely, with additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, said:

It is important people do not have to travel long distances for a test and the announcement of this site in Aberdare enables local people to access these vital facilities closer to home.

The continued rate at which these centres are being created is testament to the hard work of the NHS and its partners. There are now more than 50 UK Government testing facilities in Wales, as well as the Newport Lighthouse Lab which is working round the clock to process samples. All are playing a hugely important role in our continued fight against the virus.

The UK Government is committed to continue expanding the capacity of the network of UK test sites and laboratories to make it even easier to get tested and reduce the time it takes to receive test results.

The site is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history which has the capacity to process more than 700,000 tests a day and includes more than 800 sites across the UK, including 87 drive-through sites, 475 walk-through sites, six Lighthouse laboratories, home testing and satellite kits, and a large number of mobile units.

Appointments are made available each day. Book a test at https://www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119