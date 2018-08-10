New competition: Biosensing across wide areas

DASA is launching this competition to seek ideas for innovative technologies that provide an improved way to rapidly detect and locate hazardous biological agents in the field.The ultimate aim is for a fieldable system that would detect and report without users (including trained military specialists and civilian first line responders) coming into close contact with the hazard.

By detecting these hazards as early as possible and remotely, it will enable front line users to safely avoid them.

This competition has an initial budget of £500k for Phase 1. Additional funding is anticipated to be available for future phases of this competition.

Further details about the competition are in the summary document.

The competition will close at 1pm on 7 November 2018

Details on how to apply will be included in the full competition document which will be available soon. If you have any queries on this competition, please do contact us at accelerator@dstl.gov.uk or sign up for alerts.