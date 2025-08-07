New chief executive appointed at UKHSA

The government has today announced the appointment of Professor Susan Hopkins as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

This follows a fair and open recruitment process, with Professor Hopkins expected to commence her new role in September. She will take over from acting CEO Dyfed Alsop, who will revert to being Chief Operating Officer of UKHSA.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

I am pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Susan Hopkins as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Professor Hopkins brings extensive experience in the field of infectious diseases and public health as well as significant leadership skills and knowledge of the agency. This new appointment is a key element to protecting our nation’s health, including monitoring disease outbreaks, providing scientific expertise to inform policymaking and preparing the UK to fight emerging health threats. UKHSA’s work feeds into the government’s commitment to reform the healthcare system and create an NHS that is fit for the future, as part of the Plan for Change. I wish Professor Hopkins every success in her important new role.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said:

Professor Hopkins has consistently provided outstanding leadership and expertise throughout a number of major public health challenges including COVID-19 and Mpox. Her considerable experience and technical knowledge will be invaluable in the role of UKHSA Chief Executive Officer. I very much look forward to continuing working with Professor Hopkins in her new role.

Professor Hopkins’ leadership will prove critical to UKHSA as it navigates the next period of health security challenges, as set out in its recent strategic plan. This includes vital work to prepare the nation for future health emergencies and to strengthen the UK’s overall ability to respond to potential crises.

Professor Susan Hopkins said:

It is my honour and privilege to become the CEO of UKHSA. I step into this role with humility, excitement, and deep commitment to our mission—protecting people’s health and security, quietly, consistently, and expertly. I’m incredibly proud of the work UKHSA does and of the world-class expertise we have right across the agency. My priorities are ensuring we continue to deliver excellence in health protection and security and strengthening our capabilities and systems to enhance how we support our communities.

UKHSA is an executive agency, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care, that prevents, prepares for, and responds to infectious diseases, and environmental hazards, to keep all our communities safe, save lives and protect livelihoods.

Background:

Professor Susan Hopkins CBE FMedSci is an infectious disease clinician, epidemiologist and public health leader. She studied medicine at Trinity College Dublin and trained in infectious diseases, microbiology and epidemiology across Ireland, France and the UK. Prof Hopkins has played pivotal roles in the UK’s COVID-19 response, serving as Incident Director at Public Health England, Interim Chief Medical Advisor to NHS Test and Trace, and Strategic Response Director during the pandemic. From November 2021 she served as Chief Medical Advisor at UKHSA.

Susan is a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences, Royal College of Physicians and Faculty of Public Health and honorary fellow of the Royal College of Pathology. She is the recipient of a CBE and Presidential Distinguished Service Award in Ireland for her work in public health. She remains clinically active as a Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Microbiology at the Royal Free Royal Free London and Professor of Infectious Diseases and Health Security at UCL.