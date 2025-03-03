New Chief Executive appointed at MHRA

The government has today announced the appointment of Lawrence Tallon as the new Chief Executive Officer of Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Following an extensive recruitment process, Mr Tallon will begin the role from 1 April 2025.

He will succeed Dame June Raine DBE who is retiring and has led the organisation since 2019, having steered the MHRA through the COVID-19 pandemic and the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

“I’m delighted to appoint Lawrence Tallon as CEO, marking an important new chapter for the MHRA.

“MHRA’s work is mission critical to making the NHS fit for the future. There is a revolution taking place in life sciences, with new innovative medicines developed more frequently than ever before. We need the MHRA to work much faster so patients can benefit as soon as possible, and I’m confident that Lawrence is the man for the job.

“The agency plays a crucial role in protecting public health and promoting medical innovation and, under Lawrence’s leadership, I am confident it will continue to be a world-leading regulator.

“I want to thank Dame June and wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Throughout his career, Mr Tallon has demonstrated a strong commitment to healthcare innovation and patient safety.

He is currently Deputy Chief Executive at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, where he has served since March 2020.

He is also managing director of the Shelford Group, which represents some of England’s leading NHS teaching hospitals. This experience has given him valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities facing modern healthcare systems.

Prior to this he served as Director of Strategy, Planning and Performance at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and worked within the Department of Health and Social Care alongside ministers and NHS leaders.

Professor Anthony Harnden, Chair of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said:

“I am delighted to welcome Lawrence Tallon as the new MHRA Chief Executive.

“Lawrence is an impressive leader who brings with him a wealth of experience from across the healthcare sector, nationally and globally. I look forward to working with him to maintain the UK as a global centre of excellence in life sciences and strengthening safety systems in the best interests of patients and the public.

“I would also like to give enormous thanks to Dame June Raine, who is handing the baton on to Lawrence after more than 5 years of being MHRA CEO and nearly 40 illustrious years at the Agency. June’s leadership and unwavering commitment to patient and public health cannot be overstated.”

The appointment comes at a crucial time for the MHRA as it continues to enhance its position as a sovereign regulator and strengthen its international partnerships. Mr Tallon will lead the organisation’s work to accelerate patient access to innovative medicines and medical devices while maintaining the highest standards of safety and effectiveness.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is the UK’s regulator of medicines, medical devices and blood components for transfusion.