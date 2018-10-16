New board of trustees in place at school charity following regulator’s intervention

The Charity Commission has discharged the interim managers of an educational charity under statutory inquiry. The regulator considers that the protective measure is no longer required at Grangewood Educational Association after changes to its governance.

An inquiry was opened into the charity that runs Grangewood Independent School, Newham on 15 April 2018 due to serious concerns about the charity’s management and administration at the time. The regulator’s intervention followed a short notice decision to close the school and complaints about the charity’s governance and management. The Commission used its powers under the Charities Act to freeze the charity’s bank accounts and appoint Geoff Carton-Kelly and Jason Daniel Baker as joint interim managers of the charity.

On 31 August 2018 the interim managers were discharged following the appointment of three new independent trustees, which replaced the sole former trustee. The new board of trustees has taken over full control of the day-to-day management and administration of the charity, which has objects to promote and provide for the advancement of education in accordance with the doctrines and principles of the Christian faith.

The school has remained open throughout the inquiry and commenced the autumn term on Monday 3 September 2018. Further enquiries regarding the school should be made directly to the school office. Contact details can be found on the charity’s website.

The Commission’s inquiry, which continues, has already met with the former sole trustee, the business manager of the school and the headmistress. The new trustees have committed to fully cooperate with the ongoing inquiry.

The Commission intends to publish a report setting out its findings and conclusions in due course.

Ends

Notes to editors