Nearly 200 employers named and shamed for underpaying thousands of minimum wage workers

£1.1 million identified for 9,200 workers underpaid minimum wage rates

179 employers named and fined £1.3 million after underpayment

naming round comes before minimum wage rates rising on 1 April

As well as recovering backpay for 9,200 workers, the government also fined the employers a total of £1.3 million in penalties for breaking national minimum wage laws. The most prolific offending sectors in this round were retailers, hospitality businesses and hairdressers.

It comes ahead of the next rate rise on 1 April, when the National Living Wage will go up from £7.50 to £7.83 per hour. Apprentices under the age of 19 and those in the first year of their apprenticeship will benefit from a record 5.7% rise.

Later this month the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy ( BEIS ) will launch a campaign to raise awareness of the new rates and encourage workers to speak to their employer if they think they are being underpaid.

Business Minister Andrew Griffiths said:

The world of work is changing and we have set out our plans to give millions of workers enhanced rights to ensure everyone is paid and treated fairly in the workplace. There are no excuses for short-changing workers. This is an absolute red line for this government and employers who cross it will get caught - not only are they forced to pay back every penny but they are also fined up to 200% of wages owed. Today’s naming round serves as a sharp reminder to employers to get their house in order ahead of minimum wage rate rises on 1 April.

Bryan Sanderson, Chairman of the Low Pay Commission ( LPC ), said:

As the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates rise on 1 April, it is vital that workers understand their rights, and employers their obligations. The Low Pay Commission is pleased to see the government maintaining the momentum of its minimum wage enforcement. The recent announcement that all workers will have a right to payslips stating the hours they have worked – an idea originally proposed by the LPC – is a positive step.

This 14th naming round comes after the government published its Good Work plan last month, which announced the right to a payslip for all workers. The new law is likely to benefit around 300,000 UK workers who do not currently get a payslip.

For those paid by the hour, payslips will also have to include how many hours the worker is paid for, making pay easier to understand and challenge if it is wrong. The move is part of the government’s Industrial Strategy, the long-term plan to build a Britain fit for the future by helping businesses create better, higher-paying jobs in every part of the UK.

Since 2013 the scheme has identified more than £9 million in back pay for around 67,000 workers, with more than 1,700 employers fined a total of £6.3 million. The government has also committed £25.3 million for minimum wage enforcement in 2017 to 2018.

Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage not only have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates but also face financial penalties of up to 200% of arrears, capped at £20,000 per worker.

For more information about your pay, or if you think you might be being underpaid, get advice and guidance at www.gov.uk/checkyourpay. Workers can also seek advice from workplace experts Acas.

The employers named today are listed below and in this spreadsheet:

Employers named for NMW underpayment MS Excel Spreadsheet, 46.8KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Wagamama Limited, Westminster W1F, failed to pay £133,212.42 to 2,630 workers Marriott Hotels Limited, Luton LU1, failed to pay £71,722.93 to 279 workers Thursday (UK) Limited, trading as TGI Friday’s, Luton LU1, failed to pay £59,347.64 to 2,302 workers National Society For Epilepsy (THE), Chiltern SL9, failed to pay £55,251.37 to 26 workers Wright Leisure Limited, trading as Xercise4less, Leeds LS4, failed to pay £54,290.37 to 240 workers Ms Sarah Jane Bowman and Ms Annabel Garland Farnell-Watson, trading as Hazelwood House, South Hams TQ7, failed to pay £48,288.66 to 3 workers Seashells Limited, Conwy LL29, failed to pay £43,235.91 to 68 workers Bridge End House Nursery Limited, Calderdale HD6, failed to pay £41,938.73 to 2 workers Globebrow Limited, trading as Manor Adventure, Shropshire SY7, failed to pay £33,889.80 to 111 workers Moy Park Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT63, failed to pay £33,547.57 to 338 workers Daniele Petteno Ltd, trading as Daniele Petteno Architecture Workshop, Wandsworth SW15, failed to pay £28,410.25 to 12 workers Beautiful Spots Limited, trading as Benito Brow Bar, Islington B2, failed to pay £27,184.28 to 97 workers Threshold Housing Project Limited, trading as Threshold, Tameside OL6, failed to pay £26,033.75 to 41 workers Heather Park Community Services Limited, North Lanarkshire ML2, failed to pay £26,018.63 to 73 workers 1st Pizza Direct Limited, Highland IV3, failed to pay £25,668.15 to 87 workers 4Fashions Ltd, trading as Dress Decode, Manchester M8, failed to pay £25,616.56 to 24 workers Wilson’s Country Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT63, failed to pay £24,560.53 to 63 workers Lickfold Inn Limited, trading as The Lickfold Inn, Chichester GU28, failed to pay £23,754.87 to 37 workers North London Asian Care, Enfield N13, failed to pay £15,687.49 to 70 workers Witham Hand Car Wash Ltd, Braintree CM8, failed to pay £10,051.99 to 6 workers Karen Millen Fashions Limited, West Oxfordshire OX29, failed to pay £9,847.20 to 28 workers Mr Muhammad Adnan Safdar and Mrs Khadija Javaid, trading as Citi Dental Surgery, Glasgow City G51, failed to pay £8,733.33 to 2 workers Mr Akbor Miah, trading as Dil Indian Cuisine, Monmouthshire NP15, failed to pay £7,936.78 to 2 workers Albury Estate Fisheries (2008) Limited, trading as Albury Estate Fisheries, Hounslow TW8, failed to pay £7,511.32 to 1 workers Atkins Hotels Limited, trading as The Yorke Arms (previous ownership), Harrogate HG3, failed to pay £7,241.82 to 3 workers Adactus Housing Group Limited, Wigan WN7, failed to pay £7,098.96 to 9 workers Meejana Limited, trading as Meejana, Elmbridge KT13, failed to pay £6,488.88 to 6 workers Summer Lodge Management Limited, trading as Summer Lodge Country House Hotel Restaurant & Spa, West Dorset DT2, failed to pay £6,168.48 to 24 workers Davies Security Limited, Swansea SA1, failed to pay £5,914.48 to 1 worker Oakfield Caravan Park Limited, Denbighshire LL18, failed to pay £5,903.37 to 2 workers Pentlow Community Care Limited, Eastbourne BN21, failed to pay £5,725.38 to 36 workers Birmingham City Football Club plc, Birmingham B9, failed to pay £5,653.03 to 534 workers St Helens Rugby Football Club Limited, trading as St Helens R.F.C., St. Helens WA9, failed to pay £5,536.92 to 117 workers Mr David Wilson, Mrs Doreen Wilson and Mr Darren Wilson, trading as Wilson’s Deliveries, Erewash DE7, failed to pay £4,935.46 to 1 worker Smart Hand Car Wash Plymouth Ltd, Plymouth PL3, failed to pay £4,817.09 to 2 workers A1 Care Services Limited, Torfaen NP4, failed to pay £4,652.73 to 66 workers Jeta Car Wash Ltd, trading as Queensway Car Wash, Arun PO21, failed to pay £4,584.93 to 3 workers Cost Effective Catering Limited, City of Edinburgh EH4, failed to pay £4,559.11 to 23 workers SB Patel Ltd, trading as Porth Stores, Merthyr Tydfil CF46, failed to pay £4,454.29 to 2 workers Plymouth Car Wash Ltd, Plymouth PL4, failed to pay £4,122.92 to 3 workers Handy Andy Car Wash Ponteland Limited, trading as Handy Andy Car Wash, Northumberland NE20, failed to pay £3,932.55 to 3 workers Mr Lee Harris and Mr David Wilson, trading as The Barber Shop, West Oxfordshire OX28, failed to pay £3,894.77 to 2 workers Home Life Carers Limited, Mid Devon EX16, failed to pay £3,675.32 to 31 workers Simonstone Ltd, trading as Simonstone Hall Hotel, Richmondshire DL8, failed to pay £3,633.42 to 3 workers SSL Foodservice Ltd, trading as SSL Dairies, Luton LU3, failed to pay £3,576.88 to 8 workers A2 Car Wash Limited, Southwark SE1, failed to pay £3,553.65 to 3 workers Pink Innovations Ltd, Kingston upon Hull, City of HU4, failed to pay £3,482.83 to 5 workers The Blue Bicycle (York) Limited, trading as The Blue Bicycle, York YO1, failed to pay £3,479.46 to 2 workers The Care Bureau Limited, Warwick CV32, failed to pay £3,423.94 to 343 workers Box & Charnock Limited, Bedford MK44, failed to pay £3,387.55 to 1 worker Red Arrow Fulfilment Limited, Test Valley SO51, failed to pay £3,245.85 to 33 workers Foxlowe Trading Company Limited, Staffordshire Moorlands ST13, failed to pay £3,200.97 to 1 worker Hideaway Day Nursery Limited, Walsall WS2, failed to pay £3,184.11 to 18 workers Headromance Ltd, Havant PO9, failed to pay £2,959.64 to 9 workers QCS Contract Cleaning Ltd, Belfast BT15, failed to pay £2,952.19 to 237 workers Mr Nigel Birch and Mrs Sarah Shotton, trading as Oasis Hair & Bodycare, Mansfield NG18, failed to pay £2,818.99 to 16 workers Trinity Pre-School, trading as Trinity Children’s Centre Nursery & Out of School Club, Kirklees WF14, failed to pay £2,612.06 to 3 workers Mr Wayne Gray and Mrs Margaret Gray, trading as Jackson Gray, Dundee City DD3, failed to pay £2,514 to 4 workers Busy Bee Montessori Nursery School Limited, trading as Busy Bees Nursery School, Forest Heath IP28, failed to pay £2,488.29 to 19 workers SBDP1 Limited, Great Yarmouth NR29, failed to pay £2,275.03 to 67 workers Tayto Group Limited, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BT62, failed to pay £2,236.14 to 50 workers Impact Call Centre Limited, Test Valley SO51, failed to pay £2,095.14 to 15 workers 4th Generation (NW) Limited, Stockport SK6, failed to pay £2,086.41 to 1 worker A Johnson Construction Limited, Cheshire East CW1, failed to pay £2,033.45 to 2 workers Thurlestone Estates Limited, trading as Thurlestone Hotel, South Hams TQ7, failed to pay £2,028.14 to 4 workers Lakemere Green Limited, trading as Neville Hair & Beauty, Kensington and Chelsea SW1X, failed to pay £2,023.29 to 1 worker Universal United Commerce Limited, City of Edinburgh EH6, failed to pay £2,009.88 to 2 workers Patisserie Patchi Limited, trading as Patchi, Brent NW10, failed to pay £2,007.92 to 7 workers Mr Mahendra Davda, trading as M M Davda, Birmingham B10, failed to pay £1,902.35 to 1 worker Stef and Stan Ltd, St Albans AL2, failed to pay £1,900.59 to 2 workers I Can Day Nurseries Limited , trading as Scamps Day Nursery, Cheshire East SK11, failed to pay £1,891.75 to 2 workers Holbrook Academy, Babergh IP9, failed to pay £1,862.05 to 2 workers Nath Stores Limited, Stockton-on-Tees TS17, failed to pay £1,823.69 to 1 worker Vickers Construction Limited, Stockton-on-Tees TS18, failed to pay £1,809.35 to 1 worker Manor House Hotel (Oakehampton) Limited, trading as The Manor House Hotel, West Devon EX20, failed to pay £1,776.33 to 31 workers Extra Care for Elderly People Limited, Antrim and Newtownabbey BT41, failed to pay £1,775.79 to 6 workers Rootcroft Limited, trading as West House Residential Home, Southend-on-Sea SS0, failed to pay £1,774.39 to 13 workers Little Footprints Nursery Limited, Leicester LE5, failed to pay £1,760.15 to 1 worker Marcandi Limited, trading as madbid.com, Westminster SW1P, failed to pay £1,743.48 to 1 worker Clean as a Whistle Super Hand Car Wash Ltd, Plymouth PL5, failed to pay £1,706.26 to 2 workers Lyndhurst School, Surrey Heath GU15, failed to pay £1,696.21 to 3 workers Ms Lorna O’Donnell, trading as Snowdons Hairdressing Salon, Solihull B36, failed to pay £1,675.71 to 1 worker Twinkles (Leeds) Limited, Leeds LS2, failed to pay £1,617.87 to 8 workers Ritcin Limited, trading as Starbucks, Belfast BT1, failed to pay £1,592.79 to 79 workers Cedar Tree Care Home Ltd, Derby DE23, failed to pay £1,531.99 to 11 workers Dan Skelton Racing Limited, Stratford-on-Avon B49, failed to pay £1,520.19 to 3 workers Fast Car wash Ltd, trading as Waves Hand Car Wash, Basildon SS15, failed to pay £1,444.16 to 3 workers G.Purchase Construction Limited, Walsall WS2, failed to pay £1,392.55 to 8 workers Dr Baber Ghafoor and Dr S A Abbasi, Rochdale OL11, failed to pay £1,355.98 to 6 workers Feather and Black , Chichester PO19, failed to pay £1,333.25 to 31 workers ADI Hand Car Wash Ltd, Epping Forest CM5, failed to pay £1,304.77 to 6 workers Independent Community Care Management Limited, Kettering NN15, failed to pay £1,301.82 to 14 workers Crystal Knitwear Limited, Mansfield NG18, failed to pay £1,144.48 to 6 workers Georgie Porgy’s Pre-School Ltd, Havering RM12, failed to pay £1,142.13 to 6 workers Stoke City Football Club Limited, trading as Stoke City F.C., Stoke-on-Trent ST4, failed to pay £1,102.62 to 7 workers Parkers Mini Buses (Ellesmere Port) Limited, Cheshire West and Chester CH65, failed to pay £1,092.56 to 5 workers Fosters Bakery (Staincross) Limited, Barnsley S75, failed to pay £1,074.93 to 1 worker James Ritchie Clocks (established 1809) Ltd, City of Edinburgh EH3, failed to pay £1,064.66 to 2 workers Poppies WL & S Limited, trading as Poppies, West Lancashire L39, failed to pay £1,061.70 to 69 workers Rudan Knightsbridge Limited, trading as Daniel Hersheson, Kensington and Chelsea SW1X, failed to pay £1,060.55 to 4 workers Achieving Excellence UK Ltd, Tameside SK16, failed to pay £1,031.19 to 1 worker Focus Food Services Limited, Chesterfield S43, failed to pay £1,007.73 to 6 workers Mr Peter Watts, trading as 3ccc, Birmingham B44, failed to pay £1,006.67 to 2 workers Days Poole Limited, trading as Day’s Restaurant, Poole BH12, failed to pay £1,001.34 to 19 workers Europa Foods Distribution Limited, Causeway Coast and Glens BT51, failed to pay £976.55 to 2 workers Grade House Limited, Brent HA0, failed to pay £951.75 to 1 worker Alison Margaret Smith, trading as A.M.S Hair & Beauty, City of Edinburgh EH12, failed to pay £935.21 to 1 worker Mrs Angela Fox, trading as Café Express, Stockton-on-Tees TS18, failed to pay £870.21 to 1 worker Redhill Service Centre Limited, Gedling NG5, failed to pay £825.24 to 1 worker Shoe Zone Retail Limited, Leicester LE1, failed to pay £804.88 to 15 workers Arcadis Consulting (UK) Limited, Cardiff CF3, failed to pay £796.72 to 2 workers RPP Wood Green Ltd, trading as Roosters Piri Piri, Haringey N22, failed to pay £779.39 to 3 workers Mrs Lisa Chakir, trading as Chairs Hairdresser, West Lothian EH49, failed to pay £774.86 to 1 worker Mrs Jacqueline Young, trading as The Forum (previous ownership), Northumberland NE63, failed to pay £770.01 to 1 worker Mr George Hanson and Mr James Hanson, trading as Punycode Riding Stables, Shropshire SY10, failed to pay £747.9 to 4 workers Express Vision (UK) Ltd, Birmingham B18, failed to pay £727.35 to 1 worker Sanjay Foods (UK) Limited, Leicester LE4, failed to pay £719.18 to 6 workers Indulge Me Limited, trading as Indulge, Harrow HA5, failed to pay £718.1 to 1 worker Mr Christopher James Hill, trading as D&A Sheds, Aylesbury Vale MK18, failed to pay £701.37 to 1 worker Bush House Pembroke Limited, Pembrokeshire SA71, failed to pay £686.92 to 6 workers Miss Zoe MacDonald, trading as Unique Hair & Beauty, Na h-Eileanan Siar HS1, failed to pay £686 to 1 worker VF Cash & Carry Limited, trading as Variety Foods, Newham E7, failed to pay £667.86 to 19 workers MRN Recruitment Limited, South Holland PE11, failed to pay £628 to 265 workers Gloss Hairdressing Limited, Harrogate HG5, failed to pay £618.57 to 4 workers Rainbow Brite Cleaning Services Limited, Newport NP20, failed to pay £585.95 to 9 workers The Urban Chocolatier Limited, Newham E7, failed to pay £578.01 to 1 worker Edworthy Computing Limited, Mid Devon EX17, failed to pay £548.45 to 1 worker Mumtaz Leeds Limited, trading as Mumtaz, Leeds LS10, failed to pay £540 to 1 worker East Lancashire Services Limited, Rochdale OL10, failed to pay £539.49 to 28 workers Plaistow Broadway Filling Stations Limited, Basildon CM12, failed to pay £535.53 to 1 worker NTCDucting.com Limited, Swansea SA7, failed to pay £492.17 to 1 worker Mr Ali Qerimi, trading as Olympic Hand Car Wash, Newham E15, failed to pay £475.5 to 2 workers Moulsham Residential Home (Chelmsford) Limited, Chelmsford CM2, failed to pay £474.82 to 2 workers Blaxills Fitted Furniture Limited, trading as Blaxills, St Albans AL2, failed to pay £472.46 to 1 worker Miss Tracey Henry, trading as Valentinos Hair Salon, Southampton SO15, failed to pay £472.33 to 1 worker Cragwood International Limited, trading as Cragwood Country House Hotel & Restaurant, South Lakeland LA23, failed to pay £467.78 to 3 workers Step Up Security Services Ltd, Knowsley L33, failed to pay £462.42 to 28 workers Mr Shahzad Iqbal Kiyani, trading as Aprana Café, Birmingham B8, failed to pay £452.5 to 1 worker D K Leisure Ltd, trading as Bushtown Hotel, Causeway Coast and Glens BT51, failed to pay £448.13 to 2 workers Clear-View Fife Limited, trading as Clear-View Cleaning Specialists, Fife KY6, failed to pay £431.63 to 1 worker Capital (Hair and Beauty) Limited, Eastbourne BN21, failed to pay £427.4 to 78 workers Saramago Ltd, trading as Saramago Café Bar, Glasgow City G2, failed to pay £425.63 to 4 workers McClarance Services Limited, trading as Elliot McClarance, Trafford WA14, failed to pay £416.17 to 2 workers Entier Limited, Aberdeenshire AB32, failed to pay £403.07 to 1 worker DSM N.E. Ltd, County Durham DL5, failed to pay £395.57 to 1 worker Darren Dickie, trading as Darren Dickie Roofing & Building Contractor, Barrow-in-Furness LA14, failed to pay £392.22 to 1 worker Biddall Leisure Limited, trading as The Vine Hotel, East Lindsey PE24, failed to pay £389.77 to 1 worker Legal Square Ltd, Manchester M12, failed to pay £370.13 to 1 worker Neath Road Car Sales & Car Wash Ltd, Wiltshire SA1, failed to pay £348.69 to 5 workers Mr Shakil Shah, trading as Town Fryer, St. Helens WA10, failed to pay £347.31 to 3 workers Jackson Gray Limited, trading as Jackson Gray, Dundee City DD3, failed to pay £343.38 to 3 workers Mrs Elaine Phillips and Mr Mitchell Phillips, trading as Studio 57 Clinic, Brighton and Hove BN3, failed to pay £339.03 to 2 workers Maxine Adams, Kensington and Chelsea SW3, failed to pay £312.45 to 1 worker 4TheHouse Limited, Leeds LS14, failed to pay £288.1 to 1 worker Ari Pizza Ltd, trading as Marmaris Pizza, Ashfield NG17, failed to pay £287.8 to 2 workers Hales Group Limited, Peterborough PE1, failed to pay £285.08 to 6 workers Mariner Travel Limited, Warrington WA13, failed to pay £281.72 to 1 worker P&P Duff (Scotland) Limited, trading as Patrick, Renfrewshire PA1, failed to pay £280.15 to 1 worker Grand Union Company Limited, Lambeth SE11, failed to pay £271.28 to 6 workers Mr Ahmed Faalzada, trading as Pizza on Broadway, Kingston upon Thames KT6, failed to pay £266.25 to 1 worker Ducati Manchester Limited, Trafford M33, failed to pay £246.88 to 1 worker Ms Fiona Latham, trading as The Wellington Hotel, Halton L24, failed to pay £233.55 to 1 worker Tsang’s Kitchen Ltd, Wiltshire SN10, failed to pay £221.1 to 1 worker Mr Nicholas Tsaroullas, Mr John Yiamokis Tsaroullas and Mrs Kyriacou Tsaroullas , trading as Mentone Hotel, North Somerset BS23, failed to pay £209.44 to 4 workers GAF Foods Limited, trading as Subway, Haringey N4 1, failed to pay £200.81 to 5 workers Tanna’s Limited, Brent NW10, failed to pay £194.54 to 1 worker P&A Food Management Services Limited, Hambleton DL8, failed to pay £186.39 to 11 workers Mr Tino Cernera, trading as Da Vinci, Dacorum HP23, failed to pay £183.83 to 2 workers Mrs Carole Bentley, trading as Tenford Kennels, Staffordshire Moorlands ST10, failed to pay £182.12 to 1 worker Yeovil Football & Athletic Club (The), trading as Yeovil Town F.C, South Somerset BA22, failed to pay £174.18 to 2 workers Casa Bianco Limited, trading as The White Rooms, Southampton SO14, failed to pay £171.2 to 1 worker Ms Karly Skerman and Mr Ray Booth, trading as Billy Rays Store, East Riding of Yorkshire YO15, failed to pay £161.67 to 1 worker Orchard Care (South West) limited, trading as Restgarth Care Home, Cornwall PL13, failed to pay £161.27 to 7 workers Always Cleaning Limited, Oldham OL9, failed to pay £154.58 to 2 workers Mr Hamid Noori, trading as Valley Road Hand Car Wash, Plymouth PL7, failed to pay £153.3 to 1 worker London Irish Scottish Richmond Limited, trading as London Irish, Spelthorne TW16, failed to pay £131.73 to 1 worker Mr Sean Hornby, trading as The Queens Hotel, Bury BL2, failed to pay £129.45 to 1 worker SM News Limited, Wigan WN7, failed to pay £120 to 1 worker Riverside Pizza Company Limited, trading as La Figa, Tower Hamlets E14, failed to pay £100.83 to 1 worker

Notes to editors

Notice of Underpayment ( NoU )

Under this scheme the government will name all employers who have been issued with a NoU unless employers meet one of the exceptional criteria or have arrears of £100 or less. All 179 cases named today (9 March 2018) failed to pay the correct national minimum or living wage rates and owed arrears of more than £100.

Employers have 28 days to appeal against the NoU (this notice sets out the owed wages to be paid by the employer together with the penalty for not complying with minimum wage law). If the employer does not appeal or unsuccessfully appeals against this NoU , BEIS will consider them for naming. The employer then has 14 days to make representations to BEIS outlining whether they meet any of the exceptional criteria:

naming by BEIS carries a risk of personal harm to an individual or their family

carries a risk of personal harm to an individual or their family there are national security risks associated with naming in this instance

other factors which suggest that it would not be in the public interest to name the employer

National Living and Minimum Wage rates

Date 25 and over 21 to 24 18 to 20 Under 18 Apprentice April 2017 £7.50 £7.05 £5.60 £4.05 £3.50 April 2018 £7.83 £7.38 £5.90 £4.20 £3.70

