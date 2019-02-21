National Museums Liverpool Board Appointments

Sarah Dean

Sarah is Head of Tax and Investments at the Grosvenor Estate Family Office, where she leads provision of effective tax, investments and governance services. Sarah is also responsible for leading examination of organisational risk at the Grosvenor Estate, and Chairs the Family Office Risk Committee. Educated in Wirral, Sarah studied for her degree at Manchester University Business School. Joining PwC in 1999, Sarah qualified as a Chartered Tax Advisor and gained a breadth of experience in advising clients in individual, corporate and international taxation, primarily in the consumer and industrial products sector. Sarah is an alumnus of the Institute of Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland and an Affiliate member of the Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners (STEP). Involved in volunteering, in various capacities, for over fifteen years, Sarah is presently Chair of Governors at a Chester primary school. Sarah lives in rural North Wales with her husband and three children.

David Fleming

David Fleming is the Chief Technology Officer at Mitigo, a cyber security company based in the North West. He spent the majority of the past decade at the heart of the digital transformation of UK Banking. As Head of Digital Banking at the Lloyds Banking Group he grew their digital customer base to over 10 million active users whilst defining the transformation roadmap for Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands. He was also accountable for the re-launch of the TSB digital bank, when it was floated out of the group 2012. In 2014 David moved to be part of the turnaround team at the Co-operative Bank as Digital Director and Transformation & Strategy Director. He lives in Cheshire with wife Sarah and their 3 children.

Max Steinberg

Max was appointed Chief Executive of Liverpool Vision in July 2010. On joining Liverpool Vision, Max oversaw Liverpool’s award winning six-month participation in the World EXPO Shanghai 2010, a six-month global event based around the theme of ‘better city, better life’ which culminated in the Liverpool Gala Day on 16 October 2010. Max has overseen the enhancement of Liverpool Vision’s business growth service, expansion of Liverpool Vision’s work in key international markets and the creation of Marketing Liverpool. Max was instrumental in securing the first International Festival for Business 2014 which was held in Liverpool and had overall responsibility for the organisation and delivery of the Festival. He was Chair of the Festival and Executive Steering Group in 2014 and 2016 and is now chairing the 2018 Festival. Max began his career at Liverpool City Council in 1975 before moving to the Housing Corporation where he spent 25 years working in all aspects of housing, before becoming Chief Executive of Elevate East Lancashire in 2003. In 2009 he became Chief Executive of Regenerate Pennine Lancashire Ltd.

Max was on the Board of Liverpool John Moores University European Institute of Urban Affairs from 1992 and was its chairman until 2013. He is Chair of the Riverside Housing Group and was a non-executive director of Kensington Regeneration from 2003-2006. Max was appointed Chairman of the Roy Castle Foundation in August 2015 and has recently become a Board Member of the following: The Advisory Board for International Business and Diplomatic Exchange (IBDE), the Great Exhibition in the North and Shakespeare in the North. He was awarded a Senior Fellowship at Liverpool Hope University. In 2011 Max was awarded the OBE in 1997 for services to Housing and Regeneration on Merseyside and was awarded the CBE for services to Business and the Community in the June 2013 Birthday Honours List.

These roles are not remunerated. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Sarah Dean, David Fleming and Max Steinberg have made no such declarations.