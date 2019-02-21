Royal Museums Greenwich Board Reappointments

Admiral Sir Mark Stanhope

Admiral Sir Mark Stanhope retired from the Royal Navy in April 2013 after 43 years of service. He was the First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff for nearly 4 years, which was the culmination of a career that included command of submarines HMS Orpheus and HMS Splendid, the frigate HMS London and the aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious. He has had a number of appointments in NATO including working in the USA as a Deputy Supreme Commander. He is now the President of the Marine Society and Sea Cadets, a member of the Council of Management of the White Ensign Association and holds a number of other maritime related charitable positions.

Jeremy Penn

Jeremy Penn has been a Trustee of RMG since 2015 and a Trustee of the Marine Society and Sea Cadets (MSSC) since 2017 and serves on the Board of Advisors for London International Shipping Week 2019 (LISW), having chaired the Steering Group for LISW 2015 and 2017. He is also a Trustee of a defined benefit pension plan. He was Chief Executive of the Baltic Exchange from 2004 to 2016. Prior to that he worked for 20 years at Reuters Group PLC in a range of positions specialising in technology and marketing related to financial information as well as general management. He has lived and worked in France, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore and the USA as well as the UK. He was educated at Warwick School and Corpus Christi College, Oxford and later took the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

These roles are not remunerated. These reappointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Admiral Sir Mark Stanhope and Jeremy Penn have made no such declarations.