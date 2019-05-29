News story

Nancy Glen report and flyer published

Capsize and sinking of a prawn trawler in Lower Loch Fyne, Scotland with the loss of 2 lives.

Published 30 May 2019
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Photograph of fishing vessel Nancy Glen

Our report on the fatal capsize of the fishing vessel Nancy Glen on 18 January 2018, is now published.

The report contains details of what happened, the subsequent actions taken and recommendation made: read more.

A safety flyer to the fishing industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.

