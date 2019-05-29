Research and analysis
Safety lessons: the importance of measuring stability
Safety message to the fishing industry to remind owners to contact the MCA when considering any modifications to your fishing vessel.
Documents
Details
A summary of the capsize and sinking of the prawn trawler Nancy Glen (TT100) with the loss of two lives, highlighting key safety issues.
The information has been prepared for:
- fishing industry
Related publication
An investigation report has also been produced for this accident.
Published 30 May 2019