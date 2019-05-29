Research and analysis

Safety lessons: the importance of measuring stability

Safety message to the fishing industry to remind owners to contact the MCA when considering any modifications to your fishing vessel.

Marine Accident Investigation Branch

MAIB safety flyer issued May 2019

Details

A summary of the capsize and sinking of the prawn trawler Nancy Glen (TT100) with the loss of two lives, highlighting key safety issues.

The information has been prepared for:

  • fishing industry

An investigation report has also been produced for this accident.

